Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 11:40 Hits: 1

SAN DIEGO, California: The United States will on Friday (Feb 19) begin rolling back one of former President Donald Trump's strictest immigration policies, allowing in the first of thousands of asylum seekers who have been forced to wait in Mexico for their cases to be heard. President Joe Biden ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-admit-asylum-seekers-blocked-trump-immigration-policies-14236706