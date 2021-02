Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 13:37 Hits: 2

JERUSALEM: The first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 85 per cent effective against COVID-19 infection between two and four weeks after inoculation, according to a study published in the Lancet medical journal. The survey was carried out on healthcare workers at the largest hospital in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/first-dose-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-jab-85-effective-2-4-weeks-14237118