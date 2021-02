Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 14:19 Hits: 1

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday (Feb 19) it had submitted data to the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use listing of its COVID-19 vaccine, which would allow for wider access of the one-dose shot. J&J said an emergency use listing is a prerequisite for supplying vaccines to the COVAX ...

