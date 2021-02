Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 16:24 Hits: 2

Canadian health officials on Friday said tough public measures should be maintained to prevent new variants of COVID-19 from triggering a third wave, just as some of the major provinces are relaxing restrictions.

