Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 16:45 Hits: 2

In office for just over a year, Spain's leftwing coalition grouping the Socialists and hard-left Podemos is showing signs of strain with constant bickering between the two camps.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/strains-test-spain-s-leftist-coalition-government-14238860