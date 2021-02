Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 19:25 Hits: 2

The White House has been reaching out to social media companies including Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc's Google about clamping down on COVID misinformation and getting their help to stop it from going viral, a senior administration official said.

