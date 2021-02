Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 11:44 Hits: 0

To keep from being outplayed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the European Union must get its act together. Perhaps EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s disastrous visit to Moscow will provide the needed impetus.

