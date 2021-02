Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 10:46 Hits: 0

Although the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is only 100 miles from completion, the transformation of world energy markets since construction began implies that the project no longer makes economic sense. So why is German Chancellor Angela Merkel determined to see it through to the end?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/germany-nord-stream-2-strategic-mistake-by-josef-joffe-2021-02