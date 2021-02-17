Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

What’s it like to be wrong? We have no idea. On Episode 25 of The Politics of Everything, hosts Laura Marsh and Alex Pareene discuss being right all the time. TNR staff writers Walter Shapiro and Matt Ford review their spot-on analyses of Trump and the Republican Party; Wired columnist Paul Ford talks about how the internet today looks exactly as he would have predicted in 2000; and the social psychologist Carol Tavris explains cognitive dissonance, the mechanism that protects people who do get things wrong—unlike the hosts, producers, editors, and guests of this podcast—from ever realizing it.

Read a transcript of “Mistakes Were Made, but Not by Us.”

Read more https://newrepublic.com/article/161371/mistakes-made-not-us