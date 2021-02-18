The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

How to Wear a Mask When to Wear Two to Reduce COVID Transmission Increase Vaccine Effectiveness

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg2 masks 1

While COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations appear to be waning, the United States has a long way to go before people can safely return to everyday life without masks. Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease physician and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, says it’s vital to stay vigilant even as vaccinations ramp up. “If we can get our transmission down as low as possible, that is actually going to make the vaccines more effective.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/18/mask_covid_transmission_monica_gandhi

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version