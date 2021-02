Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 17:29 Hits: 2

The US president spoke of an "inflection point" that would decide "the future direction of our world." He said he believed democracy could trump autocracy, if it was defended and renewed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/munich-security-conference-joe-biden-tells-europe-america-is-back/a-56629322?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf