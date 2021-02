Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 19:12 Hits: 5

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine on Friday announced sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent opposition party leader with ties to the Kremlin, and also said it was taking back into state hands a pipeline that transports Russian oil products to Europe. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/20/ukraine-sanctions-kremlin-ally-medvedchuk-says-will-take-back-fuel-pipeline