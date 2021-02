Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 18:40 Hits: 3

The United States has a backlog of six million COVID-19 vaccine doses due to inclement weather, White House officials said at a media briefing on Friday, adding that the federal government expects to catch up with vaccine distribution by next week.

