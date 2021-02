Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 19:14 Hits: 5

A European court with jurisdiction in Russia has ordered the release of leading dissident Alexei Navalny, exposing the weakness of arbitrary rule under President Vladimir Putin.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/0219/A-bright-light-on-Russian-justice?icid=rss