Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 04:58 Hits: 5

The case was considered a test of the country's freedom of the press, which had been improving in recent years. The portal's editor-in-chief said it would leave a "chilling effect" on the nation's media.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/malaysia-court-finds-news-portal-in-contempt-over-readers-comments/a-56621538?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf