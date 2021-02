Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 06:18 Hits: 16

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed on Friday to press ahead with laws to force Facebook Inc to pay news outlets for content, saying he had received support from world leaders after the social media giant blacked out all media. Read full story

