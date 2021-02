Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 02:18 Hits: 5

NASA's robotic science rover Perseverance streaked into the thin atmosphere of Mars on Thursday to begin a daredevil seven-minute descent and attempted landing on an ancient lake bed where scientists plan to search for traces of fossilised microbial life.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/nasa-perseverance-rover-makes-historic-mars-landing-14231648