Category: World Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 02:47 Hits: 5

The United States consulted jointly Thursday with South Korea and Japan, allies often at odds with each other, as President Joe Biden reviews how to move forward on North Korea.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-consults-japan-south-korea-on-north-korea-review-14233486