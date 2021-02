Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 12:51 Hits: 1

At least two websites have been blocked in Hong Kong, as Beijing continues to tighten its grip on civil society through the national security law. Experts say the move could mark an attempt to erode internet freedom.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-china-s-national-security-law-threatens-hong-kong-s-internet-freedom/a-56613290?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf