Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 15:35 Hits: 1

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has told DW that European Union sanctions against Russia should be ramped up. EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss such measures next week.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lithuanian-president-russia-sanctions-not-sufficient-so-far/a-56614392?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf