The age of consent: France scrutinises its laws on child sex abuse

The age of consent: France scrutinises its laws on child sex abuse Once again, debate is raging in France over consent. Campaigners are calling for an age of sexual consent to be enshrined in law, like in the rest of the European Union. The French government is pushing for that age to be 15, with exceptions for teenagers in consensual relationships. So what does French law actually say? And why is this national reckoning about France's child sex abuse laws occurring now? We take a closer look in this week's edition of French Connections.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/french-connections/20210218-the-age-of-consent-france-scrutinises-its-laws-on-child-sex-abuse

