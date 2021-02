Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 19:23 Hits: 3

A Lebanese court on Thursday dismissed a judge who had charged top politicians with negligence over last year's Beirut port explosion, infuriatingfamilies of victims who said it showed that the state would never hold powerful men to account.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210218-lebanese-court-removes-judge-from-beirut-blast-probe-activists-slam-mockery-of-justice