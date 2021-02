Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 19:29 Hits: 3

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top Pfizer Inc scientist said on Thursday the company is in intensive discussions with regulators to test a booster shot version of its coronavirus vaccine specifically targeted for a highly contagious variant that is spreading widely in South Africa and elsewhere. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/19/pfizer-plans-to-test-covid-19-vaccine-booster-engineered-for-south-african-variant