Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 15:40 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: United States Senator Ted Cruz flew to the Mexican resort city of Cancun with his family, Fox News reported on Thursday (Feb 18), as millions of his fellow Texans struggled through a deadly deep freeze, sparking a slew of criticism. The Republican lawmaker, 50, faced widespread ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ted-cruz-flight-to-cancun-from-frozen-texas-14229380