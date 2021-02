Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 20:20 Hits: 4

Colombia's military carried out at least 6,400 extrajudicial killings and presented them as combat deaths between 2002 and 2008, a number significantly higher than previously estimated, a special court said Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/colombian-military-accused-of-6-400-extrajudicial-killings-14231060