Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

Some demonyms – or words “used to denote a person who inhabits or is native to a particular place” – are obvious, but others are impossible to guess.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2021/0218/What-to-call-people-from-Wisconsin-or-Dubai?icid=rss