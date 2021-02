Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 17:18 Hits: 3

The power failures in Texas can be seen as a result of a perfect storm of multiple things going awry at once. On the other hand, the state has for years largely resisted regulations and changes that could insulate its power grid from extreme temperature fluctuations.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0218/Why-wasn-t-Texas-power-grid-prepared-for-cold-weather?icid=rss