Hashimoto Seiko has been appointed president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee following Mori Yoshiro’s resignation over his sexist remarks. Ms. Hashimoto, a seven-time Olympian, says “it will be important for Tokyo 2020 to practice equality.”

