Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 09:04 Hits: 0

Although the arrest and hasty imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny triggered Russia’s biggest wave of protests in years, President Vladimir Putin’s regime appears to be in little danger for now. But a stagnant economy, mounting anger at high-level corruption, and restless political elites could sooner or later threaten Putin’s seemingly well-entrenched regime.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/bigpicture/how-secure-is-putin