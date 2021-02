Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 04:03 Hits: 2

Leaders of the Visegrad Group of nations pushed for faster deliveries of vaccines to their Central European countries to help fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

