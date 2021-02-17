Trump's 'nasty shot' at Mitch McConnell's wife is a preview of coming 'ugliness': reporter

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 22:12 Hits: 2

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night unleashed an angry attack against Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in which he called his one-time ally a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack."

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman appeared on CNN Wednesday to break down the president's current fight with his own party's leadership, and she said one of the most notable parts of Trump's angry tirade at McConnell was his attack on the senator's wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's own secretary of transportation.

Trump said that McConnell has "no credibility on China because of his family's substantial Chinese business holdings," a reference to the business of Chao's father, shipping magnate James S. C. Chao.

"Trump took a shot at McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao... and it was a nasty shot," she said. "And it was a sort of threatening shot about how McConnell is conflicted on China because of his family business ties to China."

Haberman added "that's the kind of ugliness you're also going to see from Donald Trump going forward" as he seeks revenge on Republicans whom he believes undermined his presidency.

