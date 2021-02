Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 10:51 Hits: 4

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Lawyers for a 22-year-old Indian activist charged with sedition said she was arrested illegally in southern India and produced at a New Delhi court without prior notice to her family or counsel, according to legal documents filed on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/18/indian-climate-activist-arrested-illegally-her-lawyers-say