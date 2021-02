Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 09:41 Hits: 3

With US President Joe Biden restoring American support for multilateralism and international partnerships, the world’s democracies should be better placed to halt the Chinese government’s bullying. But China should be welcomed when it is prepared to be constructive on issues like climate change and antimicrobial resistance.

