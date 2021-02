Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 10:39 Hits: 4

The G7 has an opportunity to demonstrate global leadership in the COVID-19 pandemic by making the success of the international COVAX vaccine-access facility its top priority. Global solidarity is not only morally right, but also offers the quickest way to end the crisis and put economies on the road to recovery.

