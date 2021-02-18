The US Will Pay $200 Million + To the World Health Organization

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 02:25 Hits: 3

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that his government would pay over $200 million to the World Health Organization. It will support the COVAX facility for the production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

"This is a key step forward in fulfilling our financial obligations as a WHO member, and it reflects our renewed commitment to ensuring the WHO has the support it needs to lead the global response to the pandemic," Blinken said.

Thanks @DominicRaab for hosting the @UN Security Council briefing on COVID-19 and vaccine access. We're committed to being a global leader and partner to address the pandemic. Not only will we get through this crisis, we'll seize the moment to become more prepared and resilient. pic.twitter.com/kseAwKgZmN February 17, 2021

The official confirmed that the U.S. would offer "significant financial support" to COVAX. "The United States will work as a partner to address global challenges. This pandemic is one of those challenges and allows us not only to get through the current crisis but also to become more prepared and more resilient for the future," the U.S. Secretary of State remarked during a virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Before former President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from the WHO, the U.S. was its largest contributor.

