Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 09:09 Hits: 5

Scientists say it confers little advantage in the short term and doses could be used to vaccinate more people. Elsewhere, Hong Kong has approved emergency use of a Chinese-made vaccine. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-researchers-urge-delay-to-2nd-pfizer-dose/a-56607414?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf