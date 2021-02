Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 22:30 Hits: 3

Borussia Dortmund scored three away goals as 20-year-old striker Erling Haaland demonstrated his quality again with a fine double. But Sevilla grabbed a late lifeline to keep this absorbing Champions League tie alive.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/champions-league-haaland-heroics-give-dortmund-the-edge-against-sevilla/a-56605777?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf