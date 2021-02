Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 01:18 Hits: 4

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid any tensions to rest Wednesday by finally holding their first phone call since the change of administration in Washington.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/diplomacy/20210218-friendly-first-call-breaks-ice-between-biden-and-netanyahu-but-iran-still-rankles