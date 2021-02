Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 21:32 Hits: 3

The freak cold spell that has killed at least 21 Americans and shut down power for days in Texas has revived scientific discussion over whether climate change could be delivering this week's chill.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/freak-cold-in-texas-has-scientists-discussing-whether-climate-change-is-to-blame-14222652