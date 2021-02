Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 04:57 Hits: 4

In an Instagram post last week, Munn also said she’s ‘at a loss for words at the rise of Anti-Asian hate crimes (which) have spiked since COVID and continue to increase.’

Read more https://cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com/trending/olivia-munn-anti-asian-hate-crimes-friends-mother-hurt-14224892