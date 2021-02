Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 22:40 Hits: 3

Many Britons regard themselves as both British and European, but that dual identity is being challenged now that Brexit has come to pass.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0217/In-post-Brexit-UK-some-Britons-still-embrace-a-European-identity?icid=rss