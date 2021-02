Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 16:30 Hits: 0

Ford wants to convert its passenger car lineup to all electric in Europe over the next few years — starting with a major revamp at its factory in Cologne.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ford-announces-bid-to-go-all-electric-in-europe-by-2030/a-56601480?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf