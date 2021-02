Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 17:26 Hits: 2

Priya Ramani has been cleared of defamation after a two-year legal battle with a former member of Narendra Modi's Cabinet. She wrote about her personal experiences with him, prompting more sexual harassment allegations.

