Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 18:53 Hits: 3

A letter or parcel bomb exploded in an administrative building in the German town of Neckarsulm, north of Stuttgart. Three people were hurt; police are looking into a possible link with a similar case nearby this week.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-3-injured-in-mail-bomb-blast/a-56603789?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf