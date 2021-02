Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 07:31 Hits: 0

Libyans on Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of their 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and eventual killing of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210217-libya-marks-10-years-since-overthrow-of-gaddafi