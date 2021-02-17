The fight to save Benin’s historic mansions

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 17:26 Hits: 5

The historic Afro-Brazilian style homes that are still standing in Porto-Novo, the capital of Benin, are an important part of the city’s history, marked by both the slave trade and colonisation. These homes were built more than a hundred years ago, when they were popular with both the descendants of slaves and rich merchants. But today, most of the homes are derelict, meaning this important part of history may disappear.

