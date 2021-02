Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 18:34 Hits: 2

The UN on Wednesday led calls for a coordinated global effort to vaccinate against Covid-19, warning that gaping inequities in initial efforts put the whole planet at risk.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210217-un-calls-for-urgent-global-vaccination-plan-voices-alarm-over