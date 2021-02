Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 17:19 Hits: 2

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran should send positive signals to increase the chances of a return to the 2015 nuclear deal and defuse a standoff with western powers, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/18/merkel-tells-rouhani-iran-should-return-to-nuclear-deal