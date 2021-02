Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 17:14 Hits: 2

Japan has launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, months after the U.S. and other major economies started theirs. Widespread vaccination may be crucial to holding the 2021 Olympics in July, but low vaccine confidence among the Japanese might prove to be a hurdle.

