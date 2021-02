Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 17:30 Hits: 2

Women farmers have long complained about their particular difficulties in accessing wholesale markets, owning land, and securing credit. Now, the demonstrations in Delhi have given them a forum to press their demands as part of the greater protest movement.

